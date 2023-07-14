The Milwaukee Brewers (49-42) and Cincinnati Reds (50-41) square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (7-5) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (4-6).

Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (7-5, 3.94 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (4-6, 6.28 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (7-5) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.94 and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .211 in 18 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Corbin Burnes vs. Reds

The Reds rank 10th in MLB with a .257 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 11th in the league (.417) and 98 home runs.

The Reds have gone 5-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft (4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.28, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .290 against him.

Ashcraft is looking for his third straight quality start.

Ashcraft is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Brewers

The opposing Brewers offense has the 26th-ranked slugging percentage (.378) and ranks 20th in home runs hit (97) in all of MLB. They have a collective .232 batting average, and are 27th in the league with 694 total hits and 22nd in MLB play scoring 384 runs.

Ashcraft has pitched four innings, giving up 10 earned runs on nine hits while striking out two against the Brewers this season.

