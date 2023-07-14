Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brian Anderson returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati RedsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 walks while hitting .229.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (49 of 84), with at least two hits 15 times (17.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has driven home a run in 24 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 35.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.247
|AVG
|.211
|.327
|OBP
|.307
|.427
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|24
|RBI
|14
|51/16
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, July 5, the righty went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.28, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
