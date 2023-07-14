Jesse Winker is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Reds.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .200 with five doubles, a home run and 24 walks.

Winker has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 54 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 24.1% of his games this year, Winker has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 22 .131 AVG .288 .284 OBP .377 .190 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 9 RBI 13 28/15 K/BB 18/9 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings