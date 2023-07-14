Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds and Graham Ashcraft, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 1-for-2.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .285 with 16 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- In 48 of 72 games this year (66.7%) Miller has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (23.6%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (5.6%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.8% of his games this season, Miller has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.6%.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (31.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.262
|AVG
|.308
|.333
|OBP
|.328
|.381
|SLG
|.417
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|11
|27/12
|K/BB
|23/4
|6
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, July 5 against the Washington Nationals, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.28 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .290 to opposing hitters.
