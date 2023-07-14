Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Raimel Tapia is back in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati RedsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-2.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .238 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Tapia has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this year (24 of 50), with more than one hit five times (10.0%).
- He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Tapia has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|.256
|AVG
|.214
|.347
|OBP
|.421
|.372
|SLG
|.429
|4
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|1
|11/6
|K/BB
|8/4
|3
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, July 5 against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.28, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
