Tyrone Taylor Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor is available when the Milwaukee Brewers battle Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-3.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .160 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 23 games this season (43.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 23 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.206
|AVG
|.122
|.229
|OBP
|.140
|.265
|SLG
|.220
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|13/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|2
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.87 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 17th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.28, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .290 against him.
