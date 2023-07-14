William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati RedsJuly 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 2-for-4.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 30 walks.
- He ranks 62nd in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 76th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Contreras enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .400.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this season (48 of 71), with more than one hit 18 times (25.4%).
- He has homered in 12.7% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 33 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.283
|AVG
|.241
|.370
|OBP
|.322
|.465
|SLG
|.391
|14
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|22/17
|K/BB
|36/13
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.87).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (120 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.28 ERA in 81 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.28 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.
