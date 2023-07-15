Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 15
Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-42) and the Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Reds coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 15.
The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (4-1) against the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (5-7).
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Reds 4, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
Brewers Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
- The Brewers have come away with 21 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 16 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Milwaukee scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (385 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.05) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 6
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Freddy Peralta vs Marcus Stroman
|July 7
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 8
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Colin Rea vs Luke Weaver
|July 9
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Wade Miley vs Ben Lively
|July 14
|@ Reds
|W 1-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 15
|@ Reds
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Andrew Abbott
|July 16
|@ Reds
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|July 18
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|July 19
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Taijuan Walker
|July 21
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.