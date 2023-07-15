How to Watch the Brewers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich take on Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, in the game of a six-game series at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 97 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.
- The Brewers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.
- Milwaukee has scored 385 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Brewers have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Brewers are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.05 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.257 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers' Freddy Peralta (5-7) will make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 17 starts this season.
- Peralta has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/6/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Marcus Stroman
|7/7/2023
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/8/2023
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Luke Weaver
|7/9/2023
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Ben Lively
|7/14/2023
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Andrew Abbott
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.