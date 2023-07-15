The Cincinnati Reds (50-42) will lean on Spencer Steer when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (50-42) at Great American Ball Park on Saturday, July 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Reds are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Brewers (+105). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (4-1, 2.38 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.60 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 15 (68.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Reds have gone 8-4 (66.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds won all of the three games they played as a moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 15 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165) Owen Miller 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Willy Adames 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+160) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central +100 - 1st

