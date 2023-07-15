Player prop bet options for Spencer Steer, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Cincinnati Reds host the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has recorded 92 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.371/.447 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 1 3 4 1

Willy Adames Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Adames Stats

Willy Adames has 15 doubles, 16 home runs, 34 walks and 46 RBI (66 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .214/.293/.417 slash line on the season.

Adames brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with three doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Adames Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 8 2-for-5 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Reds Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 6 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Willy Adames or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Steer Stats

Steer has 90 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 43 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .275/.367/.474 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 17 doubles, 13 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI (87 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .247/.336/.406 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, Jonathan India or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.