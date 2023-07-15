Brian Anderson is available when the Milwaukee Brewers take on Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-3.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .229 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.

In 49 of 84 games this year (58.3%) Anderson has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Anderson has had an RBI in 24 games this season (28.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 6.0%.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .247 AVG .211 .327 OBP .307 .427 SLG .317 14 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 51/16 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings