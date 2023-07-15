Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on July 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 92 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .447. All three of those stats are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 68.2% of his 88 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.4% of those games.

He has homered in 11.4% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (51.1%), including 20 games with multiple runs (22.7%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .289 AVG .267 .382 OBP .360 .482 SLG .412 18 XBH 14 6 HR 5 24 RBI 22 44/23 K/BB 38/23 11 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings