Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth-best in baseball with 128 total home runs.

Texas is second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .276 batting average.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (543 total, 5.9 per game).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .343 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff is 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.212).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 62 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .375 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 369 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (5-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.71 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw three innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Heaney heads into the game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Heaney is looking to pick up his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this game.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Gavin Williams (1-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Williams has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in four chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Red Sox L 10-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Kutter Crawford 7/7/2023 Nationals W 7-2 Away Cody Bradford Trevor Williams 7/8/2023 Nationals L 8-3 Away Andrew Heaney Jake Irvin 7/9/2023 Nationals L 7-2 Away Dane Dunning Patrick Corbin 7/14/2023 Guardians W 12-4 Home Jon Gray Aaron Civale 7/15/2023 Guardians - Home Andrew Heaney Gavin Williams 7/16/2023 Guardians - Home Martín Pérez Tanner Bibee 7/17/2023 Rays - Home - Shane McClanahan 7/18/2023 Rays - Home - Taj Bradley 7/19/2023 Rays - Home Jon Gray Tyler Glasnow 7/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Royals W 6-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals W 3-0 Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals W 10-6 Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals L 4-1 Home Shane Bieber Ryan Yarbrough 7/14/2023 Rangers L 12-4 Away Aaron Civale Jon Gray 7/15/2023 Rangers - Away Gavin Williams Andrew Heaney 7/16/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Bibee Martín Pérez 7/17/2023 Pirates - Away Shane Bieber - 7/18/2023 Pirates - Away Logan Allen - 7/19/2023 Pirates - Away Aaron Civale Rich Hill 7/21/2023 Phillies - Home Gavin Williams Ranger Suárez

