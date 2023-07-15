Sarah Schmelzel is in the field at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. The par-71 course spans 6,561 yards and the purse available is $1,750,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Schmelzel at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week?

Sarah Schmelzel Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Schmelzel has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Schmelzel has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Schmelzel has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five tournaments.

Schmelzel has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Schmelzel hopes to make the cut for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 40 -1 281 0 17 1 2 $467,247

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Schmelzel finished fourth when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,014 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,561 yards.

Golfers at Highland Meadows Golf Club have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Schmelzel has played i the last year (6,553 yards) is eight yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,561).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Schmelzel's Last Time Out

Schmelzel finished in the 66th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of par.

She averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was good enough to land her in the 70th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Schmelzel was better than 95% of the golfers at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.83.

Schmelzel shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Schmelzel recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.6).

Schmelzel recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

In that last tournament, Schmelzel had a bogey or worse on eight of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Schmelzel ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Schmelzel finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Schmelzel Odds to Win: +8000

