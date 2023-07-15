Sei-young Kim will hit the course at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio to compete in the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic from July 13-16. It's a par-71 that spans 6,561 yards, with a purse of $1,750,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Kim at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Sei-young Kim Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Kim has shot below par on eight occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of her last 17 rounds played.

Kim has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Kim has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 22 -6 269 0 19 0 3 $810,939

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Kim finished 13th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,561 yards, 453 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,549 yards, 12 yards shorter than the 6,561-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 66th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.22).

Kim shot better than 93% of the golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Kim shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (3.0).

Kim recorded more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that last tournament, Kim had a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Kim ended the U.S. Women’s Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with six on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim outperformed the field's average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards Kim Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

