Player prop betting options for Kyle Tucker, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the Houston Astros-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Cristian Javier Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Javier Stats

The Astros' Cristian Javier (7-1) will make his 18th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 17 chances this season.

In 17 starts, Javier has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Javier Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Jul. 3 4.1 9 8 8 4 0 at Cardinals Jun. 28 4.0 8 6 6 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 21 2.1 4 4 4 1 5 vs. Nationals Jun. 15 6.0 5 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jun. 9 5.0 7 4 4 2 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 96 hits with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .291/.370/.473 on the season.

Tucker hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, four walks and five RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 3 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 50 walks and 56 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .238/.334/.384 on the year.

Bregman has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double and two RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 15 1-for-6 1 0 0 1 0 at Angels Jul. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 106 hits with 15 doubles, six triples, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .302/.386/.661 slash line so far this year.

Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 0 at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Padres Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 22 walks and 42 RBI (82 total hits).

He's slashed .252/.300/.455 so far this year.

Renfroe has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Dodgers Jul. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Padres Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

