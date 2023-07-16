Brewers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds securing the victory. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on July 16.
The Reds will look to Ben Lively (4-5) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser (3-2).
Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-1.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (51.2%) in those games.
- This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 13 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Milwaukee scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (388 total, 4.2 per game).
- Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|Reds
|W 7-3
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 8
|Reds
|L 8-5
|Colin Rea vs Luke Weaver
|July 9
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Wade Miley vs Ben Lively
|July 14
|@ Reds
|W 1-0
|Corbin Burnes vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 15
|@ Reds
|W 3-0
|Freddy Peralta vs Andrew Abbott
|July 16
|@ Reds
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively
|July 18
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Aaron Nola
|July 19
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 20
|@ Phillies
|-
|TBA vs Taijuan Walker
|July 21
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 22
|Braves
|-
|TBA vs TBA
