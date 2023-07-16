Sunday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) at Great American Ball Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Reds securing the victory. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on July 16.

The Reds will look to Ben Lively (4-5) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser (3-2).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (51.2%) in those games.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 13 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (388 total, 4.2 per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule