Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) will host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, July 16, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Reds (-130). The total is 10.5 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.68 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (+110) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $21.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Willy Adames hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have gone 8-3 (winning 72.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Reds were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have been victorious in 22, or 51.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 13-13 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd Win NL Central -120 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.