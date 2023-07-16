Brewers vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 16
The Milwaukee Brewers (51-42) will try to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they visit the Cincinnati Reds (50-43) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
The probable pitchers are Ben Lively (4-5) for the Reds and Adrian Houser (3-2) for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Probable Pitchers: Lively - CIN (4-5, 3.83 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.68 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser
- Houser (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.68 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.68, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
- Houser has recorded three quality starts this year.
- Houser will look to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.6 innings per appearance).
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Adrian Houser vs. Reds
- The opposing Reds offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.410) and ranks 22nd in home runs hit (98) in all of MLB. They have a collective .253 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 798 total hits and seventh in MLB action scoring 454 runs.
- Houser has a 1.29 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP against the Reds this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .240 batting average over one appearance.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ben Lively
- The Reds will send Lively (4-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- The 31-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.83, a 3.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.239.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Lively has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Ben Lively vs. Brewers
- The Brewers have scored 388 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .231 for the campaign with 100 home runs, 20th in the league.
- The right-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 10-for-47 with a double, two home runs and six RBI in 12 2/3 innings this season.
