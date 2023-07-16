Brian Anderson returns to action for the Milwaukee Brewers against Ben Lively and the Cincinnati RedsJuly 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-3 against the Reds.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .229 with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 35 walks.

In 58.3% of his games this year (49 of 84), Anderson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (28.6%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.7%).

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year (30 of 84), with two or more runs five times (6.0%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .247 AVG .211 .327 OBP .307 .427 SLG .317 14 XBH 8 6 HR 3 24 RBI 14 51/16 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings