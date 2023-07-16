Carlos Alcaraz will meet Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final on Sunday, July 16.

With -190 odds, Djokovic is favored over Alcaraz for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +160.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 16

Sunday, July 16 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 65.5% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic +160 Odds to Win Match -190 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Friday, Alcaraz took down Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

In the semifinals on Friday, Djokovic defeated No. 8-ranked Jannik Sinner, winning 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

In his 78 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.7 games (33.8 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Alcaraz has played 11 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 28.0 games per match (32.8 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.7% of games.

In his 56 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Djokovic is averaging 25.8 games per match (31.9 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Djokovic has played six matches and averaged 35.0 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set.

In two head-to-head meetings, Alcaraz and Djokovic have split 1-1. Djokovic came out on top in their last battle on June 9, 2023, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Djokovic has secured four sets versus Alcaraz (good for a 57.1% win rate), compared to Alcaraz's three.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have squared off in 73 total games, with Djokovic winning 41 and Alcaraz capturing 32.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have matched up two times, averaging 36.5 games and 3.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.