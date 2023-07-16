Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .634 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.454) and total hits (93) this season.

He ranks 32nd in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 57th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Yelich has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 89 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has homered in 12.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 20 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .289 AVG .266 .382 OBP .358 .482 SLG .426 18 XBH 15 6 HR 6 24 RBI 23 44/23 K/BB 40/23 11 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings