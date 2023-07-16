Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Owen Miller -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the mound, on July 16 at 1:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Reds.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .283 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Miller has gotten a hit in 50 of 74 games this season (67.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (23.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has driven in a run in 21 games this season (28.4%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.4%).
- He has scored in 24 of 74 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.262
|AVG
|.305
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.381
|SLG
|.430
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|27/12
|K/BB
|25/4
|6
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.83 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
