Sunday, Raimel Tapia and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds and Ben Lively, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Reds) he went 0-for-2.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .238.
  • In 24 of 50 games this year (48.0%) Tapia has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (10.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 11 games this year (22.0%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 16 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
.160 AVG .214
.214 OBP .421
.280 SLG .429
1 XBH 1
1 HR 1
2 RBI 1
10/2 K/BB 8/4
1 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lively (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.83 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.83 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
