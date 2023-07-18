Aaron Nola starts for the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Phillies as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +170 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game.

Brewers vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -210 +170 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games. Milwaukee games have gone under the total four times in a row, and the average total in this stretch was 9.8 runs.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (52.3%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of its 94 opportunities.

The Brewers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-21 26-21 24-19 28-23 38-26 14-16

