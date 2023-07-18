The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Reds.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Aaron Nola TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 96 hits and an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .469.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.

In 62 of 90 games this season (68.9%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (12 of 90), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 35.6% of his games this year (32 of 90), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 47 of 90 games this season, and more than once 20 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .289 AVG .277 .382 OBP .369 .482 SLG .457 18 XBH 17 6 HR 7 24 RBI 25 44/23 K/BB 40/24 11 SB 10

