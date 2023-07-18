Jesse Winker Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Phillies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker and his .320 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jesse Winker At The Plate
- Winker has five doubles, a home run and 25 walks while batting .201.
- Winker has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 23.2% of his games this year, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 56 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.131
|AVG
|.286
|.284
|OBP
|.378
|.190
|SLG
|.329
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|13
|28/15
|K/BB
|20/10
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.39 ERA ranks 50th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
