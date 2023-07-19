Wednesday's contest between the Philadelphia Phillies (52-42) and Milwaukee Brewers (52-43) matching up at Citizens Bank Park has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Phillies, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on July 19.

The Phillies will look to Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) versus the Brewers and Colin Rea (5-4).

Brewers vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 7, Brewers 6.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (51.1%) in those contests.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (395 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule