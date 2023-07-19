Cristopher Sanchez will take the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies (52-42) on Wednesday, July 19 against the Milwaukee Brewers (52-43), who will counter with Colin Rea. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Brewers have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Phillies (-165). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 3.26 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.71 ERA)

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 56 times and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.

The Phillies have a record of 13-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (61.9% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Phillies played four of their last 10 games as a moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Brewers have come away with 23 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 4-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Brewers vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Willy Adames 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) William Contreras 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+180)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 1st Win NL Central -175 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.