The Philadelphia Phillies (52-42) will aim to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Milwaukee Brewers (52-43) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) to the mound, while Colin Rea (5-4) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-3, 3.26 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (5-4, 4.71 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

Rea (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.71 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 33-year-old has put up a 4.71 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing hitters.

Rea has collected three quality starts this year.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this season heading into this game.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

The Phillies will send Sanchez (0-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 3.26, a 5.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .989.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Sanchez has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in six chances this season.

