How to Watch the Brewers vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 20
Corbin Burnes gets the nod on the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Philadelphia Phillies and Kyle Schwarber on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 101 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 400 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.246 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Burnes (8-5) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on two hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Burnes will look to pitch five or more innings for the 18th start in a row.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/14/2023
|Reds
|W 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/15/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Andrew Abbott
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Mike Soroka
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|-
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
