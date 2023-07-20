On Thursday, Christian Yelich (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 97 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. All three of those stats lead Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 68.5% of his games this year (63 of 92), with multiple hits 26 times (28.3%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (13.0%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Yelich has had an RBI in 34 games this season (37.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 47 times this season (51.1%), including 20 games with multiple runs (21.7%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 46 .289 AVG .269 .382 OBP .357 .482 SLG .445 18 XBH 18 6 HR 7 24 RBI 27 44/23 K/BB 42/24 11 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings