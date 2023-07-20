On Thursday, Owen Miller (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Phillies.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 50 of 77 games this season (64.9%) Miller has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (22.1%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (6.5%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has driven home a run in 22 games this year (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games.

In 24 of 77 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .262 AVG .279 .333 OBP .295 .381 SLG .393 9 XBH 12 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 27/12 K/BB 28/4 6 SB 6

Phillies Pitching Rankings