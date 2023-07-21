How to Watch the Brewers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 21
Mike Soroka and Freddy Peralta will start for their respective teams when the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers play on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers have hit 102 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 24th in the majors with 404 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Milwaukee has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.238 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Peralta (6-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.
- Peralta has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/15/2023
|Reds
|W 3-0
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Andrew Abbott
|7/16/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Ben Lively
|7/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Aaron Nola
|7/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-3
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/20/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Taijuan Walker
|7/21/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Mike Soroka
|7/22/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Allan Winans
|7/23/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Bryce Elder
|7/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Graham Ashcraft
|7/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Andrew Abbott
|7/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Ben Lively
