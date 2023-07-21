A pair of division leaders square off when the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves (62-33) visit the NL East-leading Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Braves will look to Mike Soroka (1-1) against the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (6-7).

Brewers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (6-7, 4.32 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (6-7 with a 4.32 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 19th of the season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.

Peralta has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Peralta is aiming for his ninth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Soroka

The Braves will send Soroka (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw three innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits to the Chicago White Sox.

The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 5.40, a 2.11 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.457.

