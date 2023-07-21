Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (hitting .233 in his past 10 games, with a home run, three walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .232.
- In 49.1% of his games this season (26 of 53), Tapia has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in three games this year (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 11 games this season (20.8%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 32.1% of his games this year (17 of 53), with two or more runs four times (7.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|16
|.160
|AVG
|.273
|.214
|OBP
|.319
|.280
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|10/2
|K/BB
|8/3
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Soroka makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander threw three innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In five games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.