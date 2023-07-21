Victor Caratini -- hitting .200 with two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

TV Channel: BSWI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .248 with five home runs and 15 walks.

Caratini has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (13.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has an RBI in 15 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 12 of 36 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .216 AVG .273 .359 OBP .333 .392 SLG .364 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 9 16/10 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings