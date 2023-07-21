Victor Caratini -- hitting .200 with two home runs, six walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on July 21 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is batting .248 with five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Caratini has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (13.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Caratini has an RBI in 15 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
  • He has scored in 12 of 36 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 18
.216 AVG .273
.359 OBP .333
.392 SLG .364
3 XBH 2
3 HR 2
9 RBI 9
16/10 K/BB 13/5
1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 102 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Soroka (1-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed three innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
