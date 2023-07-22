The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves, on Saturday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 103 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .231 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in the majors with 408 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.235 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Adrian Houser (3-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Houser has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively 7/18/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Julio Teheran Aaron Nola 7/19/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Colin Rea Cristopher Sanchez 7/20/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Away Corbin Burnes Taijuan Walker 7/21/2023 Braves L 6-4 Home Freddy Peralta Mike Soroka 7/22/2023 Braves - Home Adrian Houser Allan Winans 7/23/2023 Braves - Home Julio Teheran Bryce Elder 7/24/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 7/25/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/26/2023 Reds - Home Freddy Peralta Ben Lively 7/28/2023 Braves - Away Adrian Houser Mike Soroka

