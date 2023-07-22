Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (63-33) will clash with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) at American Family Field on Saturday, July 22. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Braves (-140). The total for the matchup is set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.79 ERA)

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 83 times and won 55, or 66.3%, of those games.

The Braves have a 47-19 record (winning 71.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Atlanta has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Brewers have come away with 24 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win 11 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Willy Adames 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 1st Win NL Central -210 - 1st

