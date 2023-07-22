The field for the 2023 The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom features Gary Woodland. The par-71 course spans 7,383 yards and the purse is $16,500,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 20-23.

Looking to bet on Woodland at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Gary Woodland Insights

Woodland has finished under par nine times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Woodland has had an average finish of 33rd.

Woodland has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Woodland has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 37 -2 282 0 17 0 2 $2.2M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Woodland has one top-20 finish in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 47th.

Woodland has six made cuts in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

This course is set up to play at 7,383 yards, 378 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Royal Liverpool Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Courses that Woodland has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,352 yards, 31 yards shorter than the 7,383-yard Royal Liverpool Golf Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Woodland's Last Time Out

Woodland was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 71st percentile of the field.

His 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Genesis Scottish Open was strong, putting him in the 86th percentile of the field.

Woodland was better than only 12% of the field at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Woodland carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Woodland carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Woodland had more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open.

At that last tournament, Woodland posted a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Woodland finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on two of 12 par-5s, less than the tournament average, 3.6.

On the 12 par-5s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Woodland underperformed compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Woodland Odds to Win: +15000

