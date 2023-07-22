Jesse Winker -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Allan Winans on the mound, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Braves.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Allan Winans

Allan Winans TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .198 with five doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Winker has picked up a hit in 26 of 58 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in one of 58 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 24.1% of his games this year, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 58 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 24 .136 AVG .270 .283 OBP .360 .193 SLG .311 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 10 RBI 13 29/15 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings