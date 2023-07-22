William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Braves - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .595 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Allan Winans and the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Braves Starter: Allan Winans
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .277 with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 58th in slugging.
- In 54 of 78 games this year (69.2%) Contreras has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).
- He has homered in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this season (44.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.290
|AVG
|.266
|.373
|OBP
|.337
|.473
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|20
|23/17
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (103 total, 1.1 per game).
- Winans will start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The righty is making his MLB debut at 27 years old.
