Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .659 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Braves.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.475) and total hits (104) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 21st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Yelich enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .381 with one homer.
- In 69.8% of his games this season (67 of 96), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (29.2%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (13.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Yelich has driven in a run in 35 games this season (36.5%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.292
|AVG
|.280
|.379
|OBP
|.365
|.478
|SLG
|.473
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|30
|45/23
|K/BB
|42/24
|11
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.77, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
