The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (batting .120 in his past 10 games, with six walks and two RBI), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is hitting .194 with five doubles, a home run and 26 walks.

Winker has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

Winker has had an RBI in 14 games this season (23.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (25.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 24 .132 AVG .270 .282 OBP .360 .187 SLG .311 3 XBH 3 1 HR 0 10 RBI 13 31/16 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

