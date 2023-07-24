At +6600, the Green Bay Packers are No. 19 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay covered eight times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay ranked 17th in total offense (337.9 yards per game) and 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Packers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last season.

As the underdog in the game, Green Bay was 3-3. As favorites, the Packers were 5-6.

In the NFC North the Packers were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Packers Impact Players

On the ground, Aaron Jones had two touchdowns and 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) last year.

Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.

A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

In 14 games a season ago, Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, catching 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +6600 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +5000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

