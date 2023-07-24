William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.341 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .269.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 54 of 80 games this year (67.5%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (27.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (12.5%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In 32.5% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 35 times this year (43.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.273
|AVG
|.266
|.354
|OBP
|.337
|.446
|SLG
|.430
|15
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|20
|25/17
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (5-7 with a 5.77 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.77, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
