The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.341 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .269.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 47th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 54 of 80 games this year (67.5%), with at least two hits on 22 occasions (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (12.5%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.

In 32.5% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 35 times this year (43.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.8%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .273 AVG .266 .354 OBP .337 .446 SLG .430 15 XBH 14 4 HR 6 17 RBI 20 25/17 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

