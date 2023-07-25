In the middle round of Group A matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 25 at 1:30 AM ET, New Zealand will square off against the Philippines.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 to see New Zealand take on the Philippines.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch New Zealand vs. the Philippines

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Location: Wellington, New Zealand
  • Venue: Westpac Stadium

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

New Zealand Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Norway July 20 W 1-0 Home
Philippines July 25 - Home
Switzerland July 30 - Away

New Zealand's Recent Performance

  • In its last match, New Zealand got a 1-0 win over Norway while taking eight shots in the victory, equal to the defeated Norway side's total.
  • Hannah Wilkinson scored in the match versus .
  • Jacqui Hand has not scored a goal, but has recorded one assist for New Zealand in Women's World Cup play (one game).
  • So far in one Women's World Cup game, Wilkinson has scored one goal.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

New Zealand's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Erin Nayler #1
  • Ria Percival #2
  • Claudia Bunge #3
  • C.J. Bott #4
  • Michaela Foster #5
  • Malia Steinmetz #6
  • Ali Riley #7
  • Daisy Cleverley #8
  • Gabi Rennie #9
  • Annalie Longo #10
  • Olivia Chance #11
  • Betsy Hassett #12
  • Rebekah Stott #13
  • Katie Bowen #14
  • Paige Satchell #15
  • Jacqui Hand #16
  • Hannah Wilkinson #17
  • Grace Jale #18
  • Elizabeth Anton #19
  • Indiah Paige Riley #20
  • Victoria Esson #21
  • Milly Clegg #22
  • Anna Leat #23

The Philippines Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Switzerland July 21 L 2-0 Home
New Zealand July 25 - Away
Norway July 30 - Away

Philippines' Recent Performance

  • In its last game on July 21, the Philippines was defeated by Switzerland 2-0. Switzerland outshot the Philippines 20 to two.
  • Sofia Harrison had a team-high one shot in the squad's scoreless performance.

Philippines' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Olivia Davies McDaniel #1
  • Malea Cesar #2
  • Jessika Cowart #3
  • Jaclyn Sawicki #4
  • Hali Long #5
  • Tahnai Annis #6
  • Sarina Bolden #7
  • Sara Eggesvik #8
  • Isabella Flanigan #9
  • Chandler McDaniel #10
  • Anicka Castaneda #11
  • Ryley Bugay #12
  • Angela Beard #13
  • Meryll Serrano #14
  • Carleigh Frilles #15
  • Sofia Harrison #16
  • Alicia Barker #17
  • Kaiya Jota #18
  • Randle Dominique #19
  • Quinley Quezada #20
  • Katrina Guillou #21
  • Kiara Fontanilla #22
  • Reina Bonta #23

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.