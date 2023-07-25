On Tuesday, July 25 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (56-45) host the Cincinnati Reds (55-47) at American Family Field. Corbin Burnes will get the ball for the Brewers, while Andrew Abbott will take the hill for the Reds.

The Brewers have been listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Reds (+125). The total is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-5, 3.49 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (5-2, 2.10 ERA)

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Brewers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 28 (59.6%) of those contests.

The Brewers have gone 9-9 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice in the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total one time.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (47.9%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Brewers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Owen Miller 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) William Contreras 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Willy Adames 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3300 12th 1st Win NL Central -175 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.