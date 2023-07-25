Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Reds - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.375), slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (105) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich is batting .421 with one homer during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 68 games this season (of 97 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 97), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.1% of his games this year, Yelich has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 50 of 97 games this season, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.293
|AVG
|.280
|.385
|OBP
|.365
|.475
|SLG
|.473
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|8
|25
|RBI
|30
|46/25
|K/BB
|42/24
|12
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (136 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed eight scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 2.10 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .170 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.